Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of her new project: Take a look

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in 'Pathaan' opposite SRK

Deepika Padukone completes her glorious 15 years in the Bollywood film industry therefore on this special occasion, the actress shares a video revealing her upcoming project.

Deepika looks glamorous as ever in the video that said “it’s time to look east. The caption on the video read: “#staytuned”.

The small teaser has left fans into guessing what exactly the video is about. One of the fans wrote: “Is this for her beauty brand?” while another wrote: “East is the title to your next movie kya?”



Meanwhile, another fan commented: “Always staying tuned! Can’t wait.”

As soon the Piku actress dropped this small snippet, husband Ranveer Singh rushed to the comment section expressing his love for wife Deepika Padukone.

Padukone, in her 15 years long journey, never failed to impress audience rather she has always impressed them with her top notch acting skills and eternal beauty. She made India proud at numerous international platforms multiple times.

The 36-year-old actress became the first Asian and Indian to become a global face to many luxurious internationally renowned brands.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is eagerly waiting for the release of her next action-packed film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Moreover, she also has Fighter and Project K in the pipeline, reports Etimes.