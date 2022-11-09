 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of her new project: Take a look

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan opposite SRK
Deepika Padukone will be next seen in 'Pathaan' opposite SRK

Deepika Padukone completes her glorious 15 years in the Bollywood film industry therefore on this special occasion, the actress shares a video revealing her upcoming project.

Deepika looks glamorous as ever in the video that said “it’s time to look east. The caption on the video read: “#staytuned”.

The small teaser has left fans into guessing what exactly the video is about. One of the fans wrote: “Is this for her beauty brand?” while another wrote: “East is the title to your next movie kya?”

Meanwhile, another fan commented: “Always staying tuned! Can’t wait.”

As soon the Piku actress dropped this small snippet, husband Ranveer Singh rushed to the comment section expressing his love for wife Deepika Padukone.

Padukone, in her 15 years long journey, never failed to impress audience rather she has always impressed them with her top notch acting skills and eternal beauty. She made India proud at numerous international platforms multiple times.

The 36-year-old actress became the first Asian and Indian to become a global face to many luxurious internationally renowned brands.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is eagerly waiting for the release of her next action-packed film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Moreover, she also has Fighter and Project K in the pipeline, reports Etimes.  

More From Showbiz:

Sonakshi Sinha admits she was ‘rebellious’ to lose weight at first

Sonakshi Sinha admits she was ‘rebellious’ to lose weight at first

Imtiaz Ali recalls ‘People didn’t expect Deepika to be a good actress’

Imtiaz Ali recalls ‘People didn’t expect Deepika to be a good actress’
Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Mithun, Sunny Deol to star in an action film together

Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Mithun, Sunny Deol to star in an action film together
Humayun Saeed interacts with 'The Crown' co-actors at premiere night: See pics

Humayun Saeed interacts with 'The Crown' co-actors at premiere night: See pics
Abhishek Bachchan shares career advice he received from Shah Rukh Khan

Abhishek Bachchan shares career advice he received from Shah Rukh Khan

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' to premiere at 53rd IFFI

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' to premiere at 53rd IFFI

Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his birthday 'My baby boy is a grown up'

Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his birthday 'My baby boy is a grown up'
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1.5 crore on Day 4

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1.5 crore on Day 4
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 35 lakh on Day 4

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 35 lakh on Day 4
Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom

Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom
Rajkummar Rao says no one talked to him about 'Stree' sequel

Rajkummar Rao says no one talked to him about 'Stree' sequel

Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan team-up for 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'

Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan team-up for 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'