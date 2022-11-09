 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about reconnecting with Ben Affleck after 17 years

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez talked about finding true love while revealing how she got back together with Ben Affleck after they broke up in 2004.

The Marry Me star opened up on how she always knew that there was a “real love” out there for her after her initial split from the Argo star.

In an interview with Vogue, J.Lo said, “Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there.”

”People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life,” the Hollywood beauty added. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

Lopez went on to reveal that it was Affleck who approached her after he broke up with Ana De Armas to tell her that he raved about her in an interview.

Following this, the duo started talking and hanging out again which led to them rekindling their romance after 17 long years.

The actor-singer went on to share that she and Affleck “lost each other” and then “found each other” again, adding, “Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too.”

The mother-of-two explained, “All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again. Does it exist? Is it real? All those questions that I think everyone has.”

“You go through all these relationships, and you’re searching and you’re connecting and you’re disconnecting with people, and you’re like, ‘God, is this just what life is? Like a carousel, roller coaster, carnival ride?’ And then it settles. But the journey to that is the mystery for everybody,” Lopez added.

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique to move in Shakira’s former home with girlfriend after custody agreement

Gerard Pique to move in Shakira’s former home with girlfriend after custody agreement
Shakira, Gerard Pique want their kids to live in ‘safe and calm environment’

Shakira, Gerard Pique want their kids to live in ‘safe and calm environment’

Ryan Reynolds opens up about daughters’ obsession with Taylor Swift’s music

Ryan Reynolds opens up about daughters’ obsession with Taylor Swift’s music
Why 'Avatar: The High Ground' was scrapped? James Cameron answers

Why 'Avatar: The High Ground' was scrapped? James Cameron answers
Kate Middleton gives child remembrance poppy as she visits maternity facility amid pregnancy rumours

Kate Middleton gives child remembrance poppy as she visits maternity facility amid pregnancy rumours
Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death

Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death
Disney+ gains 12 million subscribers, beats analyst expectations

Disney+ gains 12 million subscribers, beats analyst expectations
Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald Trump for calling 'his show dead'

Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald Trump for calling 'his show dead'
Netflix series 'The Lincoln Lawyer' upcoming season 2 details

Netflix series 'The Lincoln Lawyer' upcoming season 2 details

Elon Musk effect: famed TV host Whoopi Goldberg left Twitter

Elon Musk effect: famed TV host Whoopi Goldberg left Twitter

Gigi Hadid avoids PDA with Leonardo DiCaprio to respect Zayn Malik feelings

Gigi Hadid avoids PDA with Leonardo DiCaprio to respect Zayn Malik feelings