Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Farah Khan reveals she feels Om Shanti Om dialogues didn’t get enough appreciation

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Farah Khan talks about her beloved art piece Om Shanti Om
Farah Khan’s brainchild Om Shanti Om turns 15 years old today.

Although the director is very grateful about all the love the film has received over the years, she still feels disappointed on some days that the dialogues didn’t get the appreciation they deserved.

Speaking of which, the director said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “My only thing is that Om Shanti Om should have won every award for its dialogues, but that didn’t happen. And it just shows how idiotic these awards are. Because all the dialogues from the film have become cult.”

She continued, “People use the dialogues from the film in everyday life, be ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’ or ‘Itni Shiddat’ or ‘Ek chutki sindoor’. These are some iconic dialogues. It didn’t win a single award for dialogues. Mayur Puri should have won every award. But that doesn’t matter today. Even Sholay didn’t win an award for dialogues”.

Recalling the memories associated with the movie, Farah said, “One of the most important memories was that it was Deepika’s launch where she was completely raw and new. Now, she is so confident, so poised and in command, whereas at that time she was like a lost lamb”.

