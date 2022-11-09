 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone expresses his heartfelt feelings about Bruce Willis aphasia diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Sylvester Stallone expresses his heartfelt feelings about Bruce Willis aphasia diagnosis
Sylvester Stallone expresses his heartfelt feelings about Bruce Willis aphasia diagnosis

Sylvester Stallone has recently talked about his friendship with Bruce Willis who was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Rambo actor shared that his friend Willis disease “kills” me while the Die-Hard actor’s is out of touch these days.

“Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So, he’s been sort of incommunicado,” said the 75-year-old.

Stallone continued, “That kills me. It’s so sad.”

For the unversed, Willis and Stallone shared screen space in the 2010 action franchise The Expendables, which was reportedly the first public and only feud between Hollywood icons.

Meanwhile, Willis retired from acting back in March after being diagnosed with brain condition which affected his speech and language abilities.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles gets emotional as he unveils Queen Elizabeth II's first statue in York

King Charles gets emotional as he unveils Queen Elizabeth II's first statue in York
Ashley Graham sheds lights on motherhood journey: ‘feeling good’

Ashley Graham sheds lights on motherhood journey: ‘feeling good’
‘The Crown’ Elizabeth Debicki combines Diana’s most glamorous looks

‘The Crown’ Elizabeth Debicki combines Diana’s most glamorous looks
Hilary Duff elaborates on her short absence from social media

Hilary Duff elaborates on her short absence from social media
Rebel Wilson shares the meaning behind her daughter’s name Royce

Rebel Wilson shares the meaning behind her daughter’s name Royce
First episode of The Crown Season 5 released on Netflix

First episode of The Crown Season 5 released on Netflix
Prince Andrew accuser Giuffre admits her mistake about lawsuit against Harvard professor

Prince Andrew accuser Giuffre admits her mistake about lawsuit against Harvard professor
Jennifer Aniston opens up on infertility: ‘It was a challenging road for me’

Jennifer Aniston opens up on infertility: ‘It was a challenging road for me’
Jennifer Lopez gets candid about reconnecting with Ben Affleck after 17 years

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about reconnecting with Ben Affleck after 17 years
Gerard Pique to move into Shakira’s former home with girlfriend after custody agreement

Gerard Pique to move into Shakira’s former home with girlfriend after custody agreement