Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast will get nominated for 'People's Choice Award' ?

Spotify Podcasts official Twitter account on Wednesday asked the people to vote Archetypes for its nomination as The Pop Podcast of 2022 for the People's Choice Award.

The podcast is hosted by Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle who has invited the likes of Serena Williams and Mariah Carey on it.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple left the UK to live a financially independent life. Harry is expected to release his much awaited memoir in January next year.