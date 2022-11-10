 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Tan France opens up about fatherhood amid busy schedule

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Tan France opens up about fatherhood amid busy schedule

Tan France shared that fatherhood has made him more emotional and spending time away from his toddler is the hardest part for him.

Tan announced his collaboration with Nestig in which he designed a line of fabulous nursery furniture and décor. The Queer Eye star shared that the collection was inspired by his son, Ismail.

“We wanted to do something really special for Ismail’s nursery and I’m so excited to finally share it with you!! (sic),” wrote France on his IG. “I worked with @nestigbaby to design a stunning collection that captured my son’s joy and curiosity and love for animals (shoutout to @davidattenborough!) and I feel like we did just that [yellow heart]”

The Next in Fashion host and his husband Rob welcomed their first baby, son Ismail France, via surrogate on July 10, 2021.

France shared in an interview with People Magazine that ever since he welcomed his son, he has become more emotional, whereas he was not before fatherhood.

“I have only cried a couple of times on [Queer Eye,]” he noted. “But ever since I had my baby, it's made me much more emotional. Much more emotional.”

France explained that having to spend time away from his son while filming has been “the hardest part, without a doubt, of being a working parent.” The fashion designer is currently in England filming Say Yes to the Dress, where he says he has a "very tough shoot schedule."

"I'm working a lot of hours. And so sometimes I only get to just see him as we're putting him to bed," he says. "And that makes me really emotional because I really hate not having a lot of time with him. I just really miss him all the time."

