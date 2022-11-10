 
sports
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak-NZ: Pakistan women shine after clean sweep against Ireland

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Now the two sides will face each other in a three-match T20 International series on November 12, 14 and 16 at the same venue. — PCB
  •  Pakistan reach 226 runs with five wickets down in 47.1 overs.
  • Ghulam Fatima achieves career-best haul of five wickets for 84 runs.
  • Ireland's Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis share 84-run opening wicket stand.

After Men in Green's clinical win in the T20 World Cup semi-final, Pakistan women gave the nation another good news as skipper Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima and Sadaf Shamas powered their side to achieve a clean sweep against Ireland in the home ODI series on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, Ireland scored 225 runs in 49.5 overs at Gaddafi Stadium. In reply, Pakistan reached 226 runs with five wickets down in 47.1 overs. Pakistan had won the opening match by 128 runs and the second game by nine wickets. Now the two sides will face each other in a three-match T20 International series on November 12, 14 and 16 here at the same venue.

Ghulam Fatima achieved her career-best haul of five wickets for 34 runs in 10 overs. She was supported by Nashra Sandhu, who grabbed two wickets for 40 runs, and Fatima Sana and Umm-e-Hani, who took one apiece.

Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis shared an opening wicket stand of 84 runs. Ghulam Fatima broke their partnership in the 22nd over with the wicket of Gaby (39). She hit three fours. Leah found a great partner in Amy Hunter. The two moved the score to 149 before Hunter (41) was hunted down by Ghulam.

In the very next over, Hani made the "danger girl" Leah her only victim. Leah scored 65 off 94 balls studded with six boundaries. From then on, the visiting team kept losing wickets one after another with captain Laura Denlany (18), Eimear Richardson (28) and Erlene Kelly (10) reaching the double figures.

Orla Prendergast (8), Denlany and Eimear were the other three victims of Ghulam. Nashra for her two wickets uprooted Mary Waldron and Rachel Delaney wickets.

Pakistan were off to a jittery start losing openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen for just 28 runs. But Sadaf, who was later named player of the match along with Bismah, smashed the Ireland bowlers to get the score to 152 runs.

The two Pakistan batters were separated by Rachel Delaney in the 32nd over with Bismah’s wicket but not before the Pakistan skipper getting the second half-century of the series and career’s 19th in 122 matches. She hit five fours.

