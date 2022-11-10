 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, William rocked by shocking news from George, Charlotte’s school

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William will surely be left shocked by the news coming out of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s former school Thomas’s Battersea; a teacher has been arrested for child exploitation.

According to Hello magazine, the Deputy Head of Pastoral of Thomas's, Matthew Smith, pled guilty to child exploitation offences, after joining the school in September.

It is pertinent to mention that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte had left the school by the time Matthew Smith joined the prestigious school.

Reports also suggest that the charges against Smith are not in connection with children at Thomas’s Battersea, with Mail Online also confirming that the school management informed parents in an email that he had been terminated immediately following his guilty plea.

Smith now faces charges for distributing indecent images of children and for sexual exploitation of children, with a sentencing hearing scheduled later this year at Southwark Crown Court. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian gets candid about intense process of preparing for Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian gets candid about intense process of preparing for Met Gala 2022
Prince Harry slammed for not severing ties with Netflix over 'The Crown' backlash

Prince Harry slammed for not severing ties with Netflix over 'The Crown' backlash
Emily Ratajkowsiki claps back at ‘craziness’ of treating Amber Heard as ‘monster’

Emily Ratajkowsiki claps back at ‘craziness’ of treating Amber Heard as ‘monster’
Prince Harry’s memoir title ‘Spare’ is a ‘punchy choice’

Prince Harry’s memoir title ‘Spare’ is a ‘punchy choice’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on causing ‘maximum mayhem’ with Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on causing ‘maximum mayhem’ with Megxit
Andrew Morton insists ‘The Crown’ season 5 is ‘like being in the room with Diana’

Andrew Morton insists ‘The Crown’ season 5 is ‘like being in the room with Diana’
Netflix shares BTS of endearing bond of between ‘Enola Holmes 2’ stars

Netflix shares BTS of endearing bond of between ‘Enola Holmes 2’ stars
CMA Awards 2022: full list of winners and other details

CMA Awards 2022: full list of winners and other details
‘The Crown’: Princess Diana admitted attempting suicide in her ‘secret tapes’

‘The Crown’: Princess Diana admitted attempting suicide in her ‘secret tapes’

Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’: Original show creator teases live-action movie

Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’: Original show creator teases live-action movie
Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston addressing rumours surrounding their marriage

Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston addressing rumours surrounding their marriage
Louis Tomlinson claims Harry Styles fits the mold of ‘modern star’

Louis Tomlinson claims Harry Styles fits the mold of ‘modern star’