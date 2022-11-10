 
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' writer Nasir Adeeb receives offer from Bollywood

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has earned 150 crore worldwide

Screenwriter Nasir Adeeb, who wrote Maula Jatt (1979) and The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), is now receiving offers from the Bollywood film industry after the success of Bilal Lashari’s directorial film.

Nasir, in an interview, talked about the success of the film and also hinted at working in India.

Maula Jatt writer said: “Well, I’m happy because I think that I was not this much capable but it’s because of Allah’s blessing upon me that the film got hit. I am happy on my Allah’s blessings which he showers on me, I don’t change after success or failure, I remain same person, I believe respect and disrespect is given by Allah.”

He further revealed: “I had offer after the trailer of The Legend of Maula Jatt got released, they have given me script of Jatt Juna 2. I wrote The Return of Jatt Juna, after the release of that film I got two more offers from India. In one or two days, it will be finalized and I will go to Canada for script writing.”

Previously, Nasir Adeeb wrote Maula Jatt starring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi which became a blockbuster film of all times. Now, he has written The Legend of Maula Jatt featuring Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi which is also running successfully at the box office. The film has so far earned more than 150 crore worldwide.

