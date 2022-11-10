Jennifer Aniston elaborates on why she ‘hates’ social media

Jennifer Aniston recently dished out details about why she loathed social media.



“I hate social media. I’m not good at it… It’s torture for me,” revealed the Friends alum in recent interview with Allure magazine

While sharing the reason of joining Instagram in October 2019, Aniston said, “I went on Instagram to launch this hair care line. Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So, I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.”

Interestingly, We Are Millers actress also told magazine how it’s like growing up without social media at her time.

“I’m really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect,” commented Horrible Bosses star.

She continued, “Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair.”

A few journalists also believed that there’s no one “ever going to be famous” the way the 53-year-old is.



“That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dipshits,” they remarked.

Addressing about how social media negatively impacted Hollywood’s glitz and glamour, Aniston responded, “I’m a little choked up. I feel like it’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun.”

During the interview, the actress also opened up about her infertility journey for the first time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aniston will next be seen in third season of The Morning Show and Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2.