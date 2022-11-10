Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's divorce rumours leave fans aghast

Shoaib Malik (left) and Sania Mirza. — Instagram/File

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik — one of the most favourite celebrity couples in South Asia — have parted ways after 12 years of marriage, several international media outlets reported.

A UAE-based publication, Gulf News, reported: "The Indian tennis sensation and her Pakistani cricketer husband have ended their marriage and are co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik."

The news did not settle well with their fans as they expressed sorrow and asked the couple to reconcile.

This is not the first time such rumours have spread but it has happened in the past too. Back in 2012, the couple was going through a rough patch and had almost called it quits. But Shoaib and Sania later resolved their issues and decided to stay together.