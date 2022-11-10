 
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Diplomatic passport issued to Nawaz Sharif

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif speaking to his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London. — Twitter/ PML-N
  • Over the course of two days, PM Shehbaz has held meetings with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif twice.
  • Nawaz says he had already obtained a diplomatic passport.
  • Per interior ministry, diplomatic passport is issued to dignitaries of state, diplomats, and other entitled categories.

LONDON: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is living in London since November 2019, has been issued a diplomatic passport, family sources confirmed.

On the other hand, Nawaz maintains that he had already acquired a diplomatic passport. 

According to the Ministry of Interior's Directorate-General of Immigration and Passports, "diplomatic passports are issued to the dignitaries of the state, diplomats and other entitled categories in pursuance of Para-45 of Part-I of Passport & Visa Manual, 2006."

It should be noted that today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz in London, while other senior PML-N leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif, Malik Ahmad Khan, Sulaiman Shahbaz, and Hussain Nawaz were also present in the meeting. The meeting of the league leaders continued for about three and a half hours.

Over the course of two days, this was PM Shehbaz's second meeting with his elder brother Nawaz in the British capital. 

According to sources, Nawaz and Shehbaz discussed several issues related to Pakistan's political milieu, including the PTI's long march which chairman Imran Khan resumed today, the appointment of a new army chief, inflation, and other issues.

