COAS Bajwa visits Multan Garrison, praises troops' devotion to motherland

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses troops, on November 10, 2022. — RadioPakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited the Multan Garrison, where he interacted with army personnel, the military's media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that while interacting with strike formation troops, the COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of the motherland.

Earlier on arrival, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti received the army chief, the military's media wing said.

Farewell meetings

Just a day back, the army chief visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations, a statement from the ISPR had said.

The army chief advised the armed forces to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.

The COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities.