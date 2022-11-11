Kate Middleton’s fashion choices to be kept secret by Palace aides

file footage

Kate Middleton’s fashion choices will now be kept a secret by Kensington Palace officials amid concerns about her outfits getting more attention than her royal duties.



According to Express UK, palace officials were known to provide complete details of Kate’s outfits after royal engagements, but are now regularly turning down requests to share details unless she is attending a major event like a film premiere or overseas on a diplomatic royal tour.

It is understood that Palace aides have for years shared details about the late Queen Elizabeth’s outfits as well as Queen Consort Camilla’s during her time as the Duchess of Cornwall, a title now held by Kate.

In fact, the Princess of Wales’ aides have confirmed that while fashion watchdogs can still identify the designer she steps out in, they will no longer provide official confirmation on their guesses.

This comes amid reports of frustration among royal ranks about the attention paid to Kate’s outfits and the regular comparisons drawn between her and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.