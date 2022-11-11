Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause

Michelle Obama has recently reflected on her experiences of ageing as well as menopause while promoting her upcoming book The Light We Carry.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the former First Lady revealed the downsides of menopause and harsh realities about ageing, which she believed is rarely talked by women over the age of 50.

“There’s a lot we don’t know. There is not a lot of conversation about menopause. I’m going through it, and I know all of my friends are going through it. And the information is sparse,” said the 58-year-old.

Michelle also opened up about her workout regime and how that’s modified as she’s grown older.

“Some of it is menopause, some of it is ageing,” remarked Becoming author.

She continued, “I find that I cannot push myself as hard as I used to. That doesn’t work out for me. That when I tear a muscle or pull something and then I’m out. The recovery time is not the same.”

“I never used to weigh myself. I’m not trying to stick to numbers, but when you’re in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don’t realise,” she explained.

Michelle commented, “We’re all-in menopause with stretchy [waist] bands and our athleisure wear on, and you look up and you can’t fit the outfits you had last year.”

“I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful,” she added.

Meanwhile, Michelle’s new book is all set to release on November 15.