Imran Khan constantly lying: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Qamar Zaman Kaira. PID

Qamar Zaman Kaira says Imran Khan is lying continuously.

Says one of the topmost generals will be promoted to be next army chief.

Says PM will take the PDM leaders into confidence also about the decisions.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira criticised Chairman PTI Imran Khan, saying the PTI chief is telling lies continuously.

"For years, Imran Khan was pleased with whom he is levelling accusations," the PPP leader said, speaking in the Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Friday.

"One of the five most senior generals will be appointed as the next chief of the Pakistan Army. [The issue is not worth a discussion as] no one from outside the Pakistan Army will be appointed as the army chief."

Kaira said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went to London to have consultations with the leader of his party. He will discuss the issue with the PPP leadership and Maulana Fazlur Rehman when he flies back home, he noted.

PM Shehbaz Sharif travelled to London to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Speaking to the media in London, Shehbaz Sharif said that the appointment of the army chief is a constitutional issue and will be handled as such.

Sources said PM Shehbaz spent over two hours with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The PDM leadership will be taken in confidence in connection with the decisions made in the Nawaz-Shehbaz huddle.

"Imran hasn't been approached for his opinion nor will he be asked," he added.

The PPP leader noted that Imran Khan said he is bringing a tsunami to Islamabad, which is detrimental to the country. The law will take its own course if they show up in the federal capital armed, he warned.

Qamar Zaman Kaira suggests that illegal situations require special laws, and it must be determined how to deal with the party that perpetrates violence.