Saturday Nov 12 2022
Sylvester Stallone is willing to sacrifice his successful acting career for his family

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Sylvester Stallone is willing to sacrifice his successful career for his family as he no longer "obsesses" over getting Hollywood roles.

The star said he is prepared to do anything it takes to make sure his Hollywood career doesn't interfere with his family.

The Rambo actor's latest role is the lead in the epic new Paramount+ series Tulsa King, where he works alongside Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

He is playing New York gangster Dwight Manfredi, who is released from prison after two decades behind bars, and then sent to scope out the crime scene in Tulsa.

Discussing the project in a new interview, the 76-year-old explained that the role had led him to realisations within his own family.

Sylvester is married to Jennifer Flavin and they have daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, as well as Sylvester having sons Sage and Seargeoh from a previous marriage.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "In the past few years when you find yourself obsessing about, 'oh what’s the next move? How do I compete with this situation or this character or this guy’s getting this role', and I said, 'Jesus Christ, what does it matter?'

"Because the things that really matter, the things that are actually your flesh and blood are moving on. The priority is the things that you’re responsible for. You brought them on this planet. You must guard them with your life."

Despite being an A-list star for decades, Sylvester said he would give up this lifestyle if it was having a negative impact on any of his family.

He added: "It’s life changing because it made me realise that I would do this, but my family comes first. I would give this up tomorrow if it interfered with my relationship and the values of my family, like this, without hesitation."

However, the actor's 25-year marriage to Jennifer Flavin hit the rocks as she announced she had filed for divorce.

They managed to work through it and rekindle their romance.

