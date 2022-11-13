 
Here's why Meghan Markle doesn't believe in monarchy

Hardly a day goes by when British royal experts or the tabloid media does not discuss Meghan Markle, who fell out of favor with most of the monarchists after stepping down from her royal duties.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are currently living in California with their two children.

A royal expert has said that Meghan Markle "doesn't believe" in the institution of monarchy because she was born in a country where royalty isn't part of her heritage.

 According to UK's Daily Express, "Author and royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, author of the newly-released book Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy, compared how two outsiders of the Royal Family, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Sussex, fared after joining the institution by marriage."

She said: "Coinciding with the departure of his grandson, Prince Harry, and his American celebrity wife, Meghan, from the same Royal Family in 2020, clumsy parallels were inevitable. But it is a mistake to frame Philip as a victim; his formative years were a vital training ground for sizing up the British monarchy."

 Dunlop told Express.co.uk: "The difference is Philip understood and believed in monarchy, because he was born royal. He therefore bought into and understood the institution he was entering [by marriage]."


