 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in stunning hot pink dress at Baby2Baby Gala

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian looked ethereal as she attended the Baby2Baby Gala rocking a hot pink dress while channeling her inner Barbie.

The reality TV star slayed her look with utter perfection as she flaunted her hourglass figure at the fundraising event.

Kardashian was honoured with the Giving Tree Award at the event for her commitment to helping children in need around the world.

The Skims founder looked like a real-life barbie as she wore a bubblegum pink dress that featured a long train.

Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in stunning hot pink dress at Baby2Baby Gala

She lent her glamourous ensemble an added splash of dazzle with several large diamond rings while carrying a tiny matching bag with the outfit.

Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in stunning hot pink dress at Baby2Baby Gala

The ex-wife of Kanye West styled her blonde tresses in a sleek bun to show off her sparkly diamond studs that she wore for the star-studded evening.

The diva completed her sizzling look with fuschia-colored high heels and opted for a bronze makeup look for the awards ceremony. 

Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in stunning hot pink dress at Baby2Baby Gala


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William honour King Charles

Kate Middleton, Prince William honour King Charles
Miranda Kerr, husband Evan Spiegel want to have more kids

Miranda Kerr, husband Evan Spiegel want to have more kids
Pakistan’s movie Joyland receives support from Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario

Pakistan’s movie Joyland receives support from Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario
Netflix 'Stranger Things': Here's how the original Dr. Martin Brenner looked

Netflix 'Stranger Things': Here's how the original Dr. Martin Brenner looked
King Charles receives love from fans as he pays touching tribute to the Queen

King Charles receives love from fans as he pays touching tribute to the Queen

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend Christmas

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend Christmas
Katy Perry shares what she loves about Australia

Katy Perry shares what she loves about Australia
Kim Kardashian delivers heartfelt speech while receiving award at Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian delivers heartfelt speech while receiving award at Baby2Baby Gala
‘SNL’ Dave Chappelle monologue draws criticism for ‘normalizing’ anti-Semitism

‘SNL’ Dave Chappelle monologue draws criticism for ‘normalizing’ anti-Semitism
King Charles to spark debate on slave trade ‘on his terms’

King Charles to spark debate on slave trade ‘on his terms’
Meghan Markle a ‘swindler’ laundering royal links for money?

Meghan Markle a ‘swindler’ laundering royal links for money?
‘Yellowstone’: Kelsey Asbille says Season 5 is her ‘favourite’

‘Yellowstone’: Kelsey Asbille says Season 5 is her ‘favourite’