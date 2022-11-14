Pakistan’s movie Joyland receives support from Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario

 
Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario has recently come out in support of Pakistan’s Oscar contender movie Joyland after it got banned by the censor board of Pakistan over “highly objectionable material”.

The Percy Jackson actress took to Twitter on Monday and re-shared a post of a user, commending about the movie, saying, “I wanna watch the film which has received a standing ovation at every film festival in World! We deserve good stories & good cinema.”

The Wildflower star dropped a folded hand emoticon on the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Saim Sadiq’s movie, which received international recognition, was to be released all across Pakistan on November 18.

However, one week before its release, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an order, stating that censor annulled their “approval decision” as they had received complaints regarding the movie containing “highly objectionable material”.

Following this news, several celebrities of Pakistan including Sajal Aly, Osman Khalid Butt and others also defended the movie and shared their views on social media.

For the unversed, the movie, which is based on a love story between a middle-class boy and Trans star, made its debut at Cannes earlier this year and even won jury prize along with the standing ovation from the audience.

Meanwhile, the cast of the movie included Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sania Saeed and Sarwat Gillani in lead roles.

