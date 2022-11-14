 
Monday Nov 14 2022
Prince Andrew angry at Virginia Guiffre for ‘gagging him down’

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Prince Andrew has reportedly gone ballistic in his anger against his accuser Virginia Guiffre.

Insights into his emotions have been brought to light by inside sources close to the royal.

The source started it all off by addressing the pressure Prince Andrew felt during the time of the court case and claimed, “It was like a pressure cooker,” leaving him with absolutely “no room to breathe.”

By the end of it, “He didn’t understand the consequences” and “was essentially forced to step down. He felt ambushed.”

For those unversed, King Charles only agreed to fight the case as a private citizen under “immense pressure” from the Firm.

But at the same time, he was made to believe his titles and patronages will stay “under the protection of his mother” till his legal issues were sorted. 

