 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

'Joyland' director Saim Sadiq urges censor board not to ban his film

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Joyland previously got a green flag from all censor boards in Pakistan
Director Joyland Saim Sadiq speaks up in support of his film and urges the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to review their decision.

Joyland director has broken his silence and spoken out in support of his film. Taking it to his Instagram account, Saim posted a long statement that read: “We-as a team- are gutted by this development but fully intend to raise our voice against this grave injustice.”

“I am compelled to point out that this sudden U-turn by the Pakistan Ministry of information and Broadcasting is absolutely unconstitutional and illegal. Our film got seen and certified by all three censor boards in August 2022, revealed Sadiq.”

Saim Sadiq, through his message, reminded everyone that legally: “Joyland is still certified to release in Punjab and Sindh on November 18th.”

To conclude, he requested the Ministry to review the decision and allow it to be released for the citizens of Pakistan. “I urge the Pakistan Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to please review this decision and return the right of our citizens to be able to watch the film that has made their country’s cinema proud world over.”

Read Saim Sadiq's statement below:

Joyland has received immense love from all over the world as it got premiered at the Cannes 2022, Toronto Film Festival and American Film Institute Festival.

Saim Sadiq’s film featured Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sania Saeed and Sarwat Gilani in lead roles and was slated to release nationwide on November 18.

