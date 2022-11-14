 
sports
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Gaddafi Stadium to go pink during third T20I between Pak-Ireland

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

The backdrop for the post-match ceremony will be coloured pink — PCB
The backdrop for the post-match ceremony will be coloured pink — PCB
  • The Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink during the 3rd T20 fixture between Pakistan and Ireland on November 16.
  • “The stumps will also be branded pink. The backdrop for the post-match ceremony will be coloured pink," says PCB.
  • Entrance for the matches is free for spectators with four enclosures open to the general public.

LAHORE: In a bid to create awareness about breast cancer among the masses, the Gaddafi Stadium will be lit up in pink during the 3rd T20I clash between Pakistan and Ireland on November 16.

The decision was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of its social corporate responsibility.

“Both team captains, players, match officials and commentators will wear the pink ribbons over the course of the match and awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The stumps will also be branded pink. The backdrop for the post-match ceremony will be coloured pink."

Entrance for the matches is free for spectators with four enclosures – Imran Khan, Rajas’, Fazal Mahmood and Saeed Anwar – open to the public. The PCB also encourage fans to wear pink for Wednesday’s fixture.

“In addition, the PCB will distribute pink coloured shirts to the spectators in various stands during the match.”

Earlier today, Pakistan defeated Ireland by six wickets to level the three-match women’s T20I series in Lahore.

The match was reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain.

Chasing a target of 119 runs, Pakistan reached home in 16 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Ireland had defeated Pakistan by six wickets during the first women’s T20I of the series in Lahore on Saturday.

It must be noted that, before the T20I series, Pakistan clean swept the ODI series 3-0.

Squads

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Umm-e-Hani

Reserve player: Sidra Nawaz

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh and Sophie MacMahon

More From Sports:

World Cup countdown enters final week as focus sharpens on Qatar

World Cup countdown enters final week as focus sharpens on Qatar
PCB says Shaheen Shah Afridi's scans show 'no signs of injury'

PCB says Shaheen Shah Afridi's scans show 'no signs of injury'

Undeterred by final defeat, Shaheen Afridi vows to bounce with a bang

Undeterred by final defeat, Shaheen Afridi vows to bounce with a bang
Pakistan level T20I series against Ireland

Pakistan level T20I series against Ireland
Ronaldo claims he is being forced out of Man Utd

Ronaldo claims he is being forced out of Man Utd
T20 World Cup: Two Pakistanis make it to 'Team of the Tournament'

T20 World Cup: Two Pakistanis make it to 'Team of the Tournament'
Shaheen Afridi's inclusion in England Test series doubtful

Shaheen Afridi's inclusion in England Test series doubtful

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to host talk show amid divorce rumours

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to host talk show amid divorce rumours
Football enthusiasts brighten up streets of Malir for FIFA World Cup

Football enthusiasts brighten up streets of Malir for FIFA World Cup
T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi lauded by fans for incredible performance

T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi lauded by fans for incredible performance
'Proud of our boys': Men in Green lauded for fighting till the end in T20 World Cup final

'Proud of our boys': Men in Green lauded for fighting till the end in T20 World Cup final
Shadab Khan breaks Shahid Afridi's record for Pakistan's most T20 wickets

Shadab Khan breaks Shahid Afridi's record for Pakistan's most T20 wickets