Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script

Emily Blunt has revealed specific words that she does not wish to see in film and TV scripts.

The Girl on the Train star can currently be seen in BBC Two miniseries The English, starring as a woman on revenge mission in 1890s America.

Blunt, in her latest interview with The Telegraph, revealed, “I love a character with a secret. And I loved Cornelia’s buoyancy, her hopefulness, her guilelessness.”

The Edge of Tomorrow actress added, “It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead’. That makes me roll my eyes – I’m already out. I’m bored.”

“Those roles are written as incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things,” she added.

Blunt, who shares two daughters Hazel, eight, and Violet, five, with husband John Krasinski, said, “Cornelia is more surprising than that. She’s innocent without being naive and that makes her a force to be reckoned with. She startles Eli out of his silence and their differences become irrelevant because they need each other to survive. I thought that was very cool.”

The English is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.