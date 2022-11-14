 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script
Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script

Emily Blunt has revealed specific words that she does not wish to see in film and TV scripts.

The Girl on the Train star can currently be seen in BBC Two miniseries The English, starring as a woman on revenge mission in 1890s America.

Blunt, in her latest interview with The Telegraph, revealed, “I love a character with a secret. And I loved Cornelia’s buoyancy, her hopefulness, her guilelessness.”

The Edge of Tomorrow actress added, “It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead’. That makes me roll my eyes – I’m already out. I’m bored.”

“Those roles are written as incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things,” she added.

Blunt, who shares two daughters Hazel, eight, and Violet, five, with husband John Krasinski, said, “Cornelia is more surprising than that. She’s innocent without being naive and that makes her a force to be reckoned with. She startles Eli out of his silence and their differences become irrelevant because they need each other to survive. I thought that was very cool.”

The English is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

More From Entertainment:

Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...

Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...
John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies

John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies
Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'

Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors
King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'

King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'
Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert

Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert
Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch

Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch
Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday

Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday
Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022
Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees

Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide
Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’

Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’