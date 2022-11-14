Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch

Monday Nov 14, 2022
She may hail from the world of modelling rather than film.
But Alessandra Ambrosio was nevertheless a scene-stealing presence as she stepped out for a lavish brunch in Mexico on Sunday.
The legendary model, 41 slipped her sensationally svelte figure into a satin green plunging dress with cut-out detail on her waist, flaunting her incredible figure.
The Brazilian was looking fabulous as she put more glamour to her look her a pair of cream heels while posing up a storm in a slew of sizzling snaps.
Alessandra styled her long brunette locks up in a neat bun and flashed her dainty gold drop earrings.
The Victoria Secret's Angel sported bronzed makeup which looked stunning with her natural features, teamed with glossy pink lips.
She was invited out to brunch by Insurance Company Vivir es increíble and shared a photo of her healthy choice with her 11.5 million followers.
The smoldering supermodel shares her two children Anja, 14, and Noah, 10, with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur who co-founded RE/DONE.
Jamie and Alessandra were together for a grand total of 13 years and were even engaged before their eventual split in 2018.