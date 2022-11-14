Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch

She may hail from the world of modelling rather than film.

But Alessandra Ambrosio was nevertheless a scene-stealing presence as she stepped out for a lavish brunch in Mexico on Sunday.

The legendary model, 41 slipped her sensationally svelte figure into a satin green plunging dress with cut-out detail on her waist, flaunting her incredible figure.

The Brazilian was looking fabulous as she put more glamour to her look her a pair of cream heels while posing up a storm in a slew of sizzling snaps.

Alessandra styled her long brunette locks up in a neat bun and flashed her dainty gold drop earrings.

The Victoria Secret's Angel sported bronzed makeup which looked stunning with her natural features, teamed with glossy pink lips.

Photo credits: DailyMail

She was invited out to brunch by Insurance Company Vivir es increíble and shared a photo of her healthy choice with her 11.5 million followers.

The smoldering supermodel shares her two children Anja, 14, and Noah, 10, with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur who co-founded RE/DONE.

Jamie and Alessandra were together for a grand total of 13 years and were even engaged before their eventual split in 2018.