 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch
Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch

She may hail from the world of modelling rather than film.

But Alessandra Ambrosio was nevertheless a scene-stealing presence as she stepped out for a lavish brunch in Mexico on Sunday.

The legendary model, 41 slipped her sensationally svelte figure into a satin green plunging dress with cut-out detail on her waist, flaunting her incredible figure.

The Brazilian was looking fabulous as she put more glamour to her look her a pair of cream heels while posing up a storm in a slew of sizzling snaps.

Alessandra styled her long brunette locks up in a neat bun and flashed her dainty gold drop earrings.

The Victoria Secret's Angel sported bronzed makeup which looked stunning with her natural features, teamed with glossy pink lips.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

She was invited out to brunch by Insurance Company Vivir es increíble and shared a photo of her healthy choice with her 11.5 million followers.

The smoldering supermodel shares her two children Anja, 14, and Noah, 10, with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur who co-founded RE/DONE.

Jamie and Alessandra were together for a grand total of 13 years and were even engaged before their eventual split in 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...

Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...
John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies

John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies
Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'

Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors
King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'

King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'
Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert

Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert
Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday

Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday
Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022
Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees

Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide
Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script

Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script
Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’

Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’