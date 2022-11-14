Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowki have sparked dating rumors after the pair were recently spotted holding hands on a cozy date night in New York.

Pete, who made headlines for his whirlwind romance with ex Kim Kardashian, has found a new woman in his life - Emily – who was recently been linked to Brad Pitt.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, and actress, 31, were allegedly 'spotted on a date in Brooklyn together.'

According to sources, Pete's hands were reportedly 'all over' Emily.

The shocking news has been revealed by the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi and sent fans into frenzy.

"Spotted," they penned alongside a screenshot of the message. It read: "Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL."

In a second screenshot, a message read, "his hands were allll over her and they're clearly hooking up."

However, there's been no confirmation from Pete or Emily about the rumor.

Pete broke up with Kim earlier this year and Emily split from her filmmaker husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard just two months ago.