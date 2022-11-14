Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'

Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'disliked' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'

Sylvester Stallone revealed to dislike Arnold Schwarzenegger in his early career, saying they used to “dislike each other immensely.”

During an interview with Forbes, the Rocky star spilled beans on how the two-veteran actors were not on friendly terms until they worked together in The Expendables and Escape Plan.

“We really disliked each other immensely because we were… this may sound a little vain, but I think we were pioneering a kind of genre at that time, and it hasn’t been since, really,” Stallone added.

“So the competition, because it’s his nature, he is very competitive and so am I…, and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we’ve become really good friends.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Stallone debuted his new Paramount+ series, Tulsa King. While also reprising his character of Stakar Ogord in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, set to be released on May 5, 2023.

On the other hand, Schwarzenegger will make his first scripted TV series in the upcoming Netflix show Utap. While the actor will next appearing a film role in the martial arts comedy sequel Kung Fury 2.