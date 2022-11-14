 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Sylvester Stallone reveals to disliked Arnold Schwarzenegger immensely
Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'disliked' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'

Sylvester Stallone revealed to dislike Arnold Schwarzenegger in his early career, saying they used to “dislike each other immensely.”

During an interview with Forbes, the Rocky star spilled beans on how the two-veteran actors were not on friendly terms until they worked together in The Expendables and Escape Plan.

“We really disliked each other immensely because we were… this may sound a little vain, but I think we were pioneering a kind of genre at that time, and it hasn’t been since, really,” Stallone added.

“So the competition, because it’s his nature, he is very competitive and so am I…, and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we’ve become really good friends.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Stallone debuted his new Paramount+ series, Tulsa King. While also reprising his character of Stakar Ogord in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, set to be released on May 5, 2023.

On the other hand, Schwarzenegger will make his first scripted TV series in the upcoming Netflix show Utap. While the actor will next appearing a film role in the martial arts comedy sequel Kung Fury 2.

More From Entertainment:

Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...

Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...
John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies

John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors
King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'

King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'
Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert

Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert
Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch

Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch
Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday

Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday
Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022
Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees

Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide
Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script

Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script
Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’

Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’