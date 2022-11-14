Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...

 
Former royal protection officer Paul Page has revealed interesting thing about disgraced royal Prince Andrew's nature and behaviour.

Page, who served as a royal protection officer between the years of 1998 and 2004 at Buckingham Palace, claimed the Duke of York would 'scream and shout' if his 72 teddies were not put back properly.

Queen Elizabeth II's disgraced son Andrew liked his teddies to be put back properly and would get upset at his staff if this was not done.

The 62-year-old, who is no longer a working member of the Firm, had a collection of several dozen stuffed toys which had to be meticulously placed on his bed by the staff to avoid "abuse".

 Prince Andrew is making all efforts to get back his royal status to reman in the public eye. He was stripped of his military titles and the use of his HRH title earlier this year by the Queen over his alleged 

Sharing his experience of visiting Andrew’s bedroom, The former aide told UNILAD: He saw 72 stuffed teddy bears on the Duke of York’s bed. He recalled a “laminated card” with the image of the bed, complete with the line-up of teddies, which was then shown to him by a colleague during an alarm check for the royal apartments. The card would remain in a cabinet near the bed, according to Mr Page’s colleague, so that the maids could “put them back exactly like it’s in that picture”.

Page also reflected on his first impression of Prince Andrew as “very obnoxious” and an “angry individual”.

