Monday Nov 14 2022
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' shows immense growth on Day 3

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai showed growth in its business at the box office on the third day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 4.7 crore at the box office on its third day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 4.7 crore on its second day in theatres. With no competition from any Hindi film at the box office, the film has shown massive growth as it collected INR 1.8 crore and INR 3.64 crore on its second and third day in theatres, respectively.

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 10.2 crore in three days. Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Uunchai is expected to experience further growth in its business in the coming days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.

