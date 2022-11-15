Queen Elizabeth II was always ‘tolerant’ of Prince Philip’s behaviour

FileFootage

A royal biographer recently explained how Queen Elizabeth II understood her husband Prince Philip’s “need for freedom”.



Netflix’s famed series The Crown portrayed Philip sharing a close bond with Penny Knatchbull but the expert claims that despite the rumours, Queen was “madly in love” with her life partner.

Author of Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy, Dr Tessa Dunlop told OK! magazine: “I think Philip loved Elizabeth. I’ve never been in any doubt about that. She changed his life.

"She gave him stability that he never had, she gave him the wealth he never had.

"She gave him a platform he couldn’t have dreamed of. She gave him everything he didn’t have,” she added.

Dr Dunlop continued: “I think the Queen understood Philip's need for freedom. She was asking a lot of an alpha male to step in behind her and support her. To relinquish his name. To relinquish his home."

The historian also weighed in on the royal’s infidelity, noting: “I think the Queen absolutely understood the tightrope Prince Philip was asked to walk and she cut him some slack.

"Whatever that means about his behaviour with women, I don't know. He didn't want us to know and the Queen didn't want us to know and was seemingly at peace with whatever happened."