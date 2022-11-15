King Charles all set to make history with his coronation

King Charles, who turned 74 on Monday, is all set to make history with his coronation next May.



In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned.

He became heir to the throne aged just three and spent most of his life waiting to succeed his mother.

The former prince of Wales has thrown himself into his new role following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

King Charles III’s coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 2023.

But what is a coronation, and what can we expect?

A coronation is a ritual act bestowing a crown (or similar decorative head-piece) symbolising royal or imperial power.

It is usually associated with other important political and religious acts, such as oaths, anointing, enthronement, homage, parades, gift-giving or presentation to the people.