Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Eminem's daughter details intrusive filming during dad's Hall of Fame speech

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade recently accompanied her father to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on November 5, 2022, where he was inducted for the honour.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Just a Little Shady, Hailie reflected on how she feels about her interaction with the paparazzi, especially how she felt about her reaction being filmed during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

“At the actual ceremony, while my dad was giving a speech, they wanted to film the audience reaction, they wanted to film my reaction,” she said. “I feel like people just assumed that I’ve been in a situation like that before, but truly, I’ve never had that happen, having a camera film my reaction in the audience. I didn’t even know that is how they do it.”

Hailie explained that a cameraman was kneeling next to her with a camera while Eminem gave his speech. The 26-year-old shared that she was very conscious the whole time she was being filmed.

“They bring a knee pad for this guy, cause he’s gonna be kneeling there that long. And as soon as they throw the pad down for him to kneel on, I’m like, wow, he’s gonna be there that long?!

“And I start panicking in my head and I was trying to focus on the speech, paying attention. But the camera, I swear, was this close to me. And it was a little lower angle because the guy was kneeling and all I could think was, oh my god, do I have a booger?!

“And I didn’t know what part of me they were going to put on the screen because he was there the whole time, in my head, I’m like, don’t make any sudden movements. It was to the point where I was barely blinking.” 

