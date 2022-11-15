Meghan Markle weighs in on ‘annoyance’ swirling around ‘women in activism’

FileFootage

Meghan Markle was joined by renowned influencer Jameela Jamil and American-Iranian star of X-Men, Shohreh Aghdashloo on the latest episode of Archetypes.



The trio talked about the general perception that activism in women is “audacious”.

The Duchess of Sussex said: “Why is it perceived as: ‘how dare she’ and why do some feel the need to make a woman with big opinions feel small?

“I started to notice this, almost default eye roll, when someone would mention a woman fighting for a cause, and almost, ‘here she goes again’, or maybe it was more: ‘Why can't she just sit down’.

“The unspoken annoyance that seem to swirl around women in activism was astounding to me and I couldn't quite wrap my head around it. I still can't',” she said.

Last week, the mother-of-three claimed that ‘strong-minded women’ are dubbed ‘difficult’ because it is a codeword for ‘B-Word’.

“What these people are implying when they use that very charged word, is that this woman, ‘Oh, she's difficult. Which is really just a euphemism or is probably not even a euphemism. It's really a codeword for the B-word,” she said.