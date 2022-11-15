I’m A Celebrity fans accuse Charlene White of ‘breaking rules’

Fans and viewers have alleged Charlene White of ‘breaking rules’ by refusing to sleep in RV with Matt Hancock during Sunday night’s episode.



On Sunday night’s episode of the series, the Loose Women panellist was told that as the deputy camp leader, she would not only be exempt from chores, but would be sleeping in the RV on site alongside camp leader Hancock until further notice.



‘At the start of the year no-one could have make me believe that by the end of the year I would end up sharing a room with Matt Hancock,’ she said.



‘So you know, it’s all a journey.’ However, when inspecting her new digs, she was less than impressed to discover spiders in the camper, and even noticed one in her bed.

She suddenly shouted: ‘I can’t do this tonight.’ Later speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Charlene said that her ‘bravery levels are done for today’.



With tearing eyes, she continued: ‘I really don’t want to have to sleep in the RV.’ The next night she also chose to again stay in her hammock.

‘I look forward to going to bed when I’m sleeping outside and I prefer it outside weirdly. I know I have this deputyship and am supposed to sleep in the RV, but it’s just not going to happen.’

While Charlene told Hancock she didn’t want to stay there because of the creepy crawlies, those watching along at home suggested it was because she didn’t want to sleep near the politician – and they weren’t impressed.



‘As Charlene refused to sleep with Matt in the RV, they should make the camp lose all their stars from tomorrow’s trial as a punishment,’ one user wrote on Twitter.

‘You won’t sleep in the RV but you’ll happily eat the man’s food,’ they added.

‘Why has Charlene not been punished for not sleeping in the RV? She breaking the rules??Or is it one rule for one and different for the rest?,’ some-one else said.

However others defended her decision. To be fair to Charlene..l don’t care who is sleeping in the RV l wouldn’t sleep in there with anyone.The spiders are horrible in there. So big. Huge.I would rather sleep outside even though there are spiders outside. Spiders are always worse in doors.