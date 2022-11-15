 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry praised for 'courteous and respectful' appearance

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Prince Harry praised for courteous and respectful appearance
Prince Harry praised for 'courteous and respectful' appearance

Prince Harry was recently praised for his ‘respectful’ appearance at the USS Arizona Memorial to mark Veterans Day.

According to People, Dan Conover came across the father of two who displayed ‘courteous’ behaviour.

"He was very respectful and courteous and nice. I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, 'You're all good mate.'

“It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan Markle shared a statement on Veterans Day and Remembrance Day as the ‘honoured service members across the world.’

"These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service."

The statement concluded: "We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty's Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."

More From Entertainment:

Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot

Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Inside Jennifer Aniston strained bond with her dad John Aniston

Inside Jennifer Aniston strained bond with her dad John Aniston

Princess Diana ‘was quite angry’ at media’s questions about Andrew Morton

Princess Diana ‘was quite angry’ at media’s questions about Andrew Morton
I’m A Celebrity fans accuse Charlene White of ‘breaking rules’

I’m A Celebrity fans accuse Charlene White of ‘breaking rules’
Meghan Markle weighs in on ‘annoyance’ swirling around ‘women in activism’

Meghan Markle weighs in on ‘annoyance’ swirling around ‘women in activism’
Jonah Hill addresses his body insecurities in new documentary

Jonah Hill addresses his body insecurities in new documentary

Rihanna reveals THIS favorite thing about her baby boy

Rihanna reveals THIS favorite thing about her baby boy

Kim Kardashian cuts chic figure after ex Pete Davidson moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian cuts chic figure after ex Pete Davidson moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out
King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'

King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'
King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert

King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert