Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Simon Cowell wants ‘super smart’ Britney Spears to join him for reality TV show

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Simon Cowell expressed his desire to work with the Princess of Pop Britney Spears after she marked one year to her conservatorship termination.

In an interview with E! News, the music mogul gushed over the pop star as he revealed that he shared a “fantastic relationship” with her.

"We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it," the reality TV judge said. "There's a side of Britney a lot of people don't know.”

“I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time,” Cowell recalled the time when Spears joined him on the judging panel of The X Factor America.

“She was super smart, lovely ideas about how to launch someone else's career, which is critical if you're going to be a judge on one of these shows. So I had a fantastic relationship with her."

Cowell went on to issue a public plea for the singer as he said, "If you're watching Britney and we make a show, please come back and do it with me. It would be amazing. I adore her."

"She really is interesting," he continued, "and she's so talented."



