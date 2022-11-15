 
David Beckham draws flak from British journalist over Qatar World Cup role

David Beckham has sparked fury over his role as an ambassador in Qatar ahead of 2022 Football World Cup tournament.

The former English player has been hit with criticism on Good Morning Britain for being a paid ambassador for Qatar where homosexuality is illegal.

TV presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley discussed the controversy and reaction surrounding Beckham on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, and political journalist Andrew Pierce, expressed his thoughts on it.

“As you know I don’t watch football, but I would not go to that country as a gay man because I would be very worried,” he said.

Pierce continued, “As for David Beckham, he should be hanging his head in shame. He is a gay icon, hugely popular around the world, and he’s doing this for one reason: millions in the bank.”

Beckham has received a reported £10m for his role as an ambassador. A spokesman for the star football player defended his association, noting the passion of Qatar as a country and their desire to create a long lasting legacy following the tournament as reasons for him accepting the role.

