Tuesday Nov 15 2022
PM Modi says Krishna's death is 'a colossal loss to the world of cinema'

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also offered their condolences for the departed soul
On November 15th, the entire Indian nation woke up to the tragic news of actor Krishna Ghattamaneni’s death; the news also struck PM Modi, who offered his condolences after hearing the heartbreaking news.

Taking it his twitter account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned down an emotional note for the superstar of the Telugu. He wrote: “Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won the hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family. Om Shanti.”

Hearing this tragic news, Rahul Gandhi also mourned the death of actor Krishna. Rahul wrote: “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Telugu cinema superstar, Ghattamaneni Krishna Ji. His unmatched professional discipline and work ethic set an example of conduct in public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Krishna made his acting debut with the film Thene Manasulu. He further made his mark as an actor, director and producer with films; Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Mosagallagu Mosagadu, Goodhachari 116 and many more.

According to IndiaToday, Krishna Garu received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2009 for contributing in the Telugu cinema.

