Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez talk with son 'ashes' kept at home

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is breaking silence on the loss of his son.

The footballer, who lost one of this twins this year at birth, admits he still keeps the baby's ashes in his abode.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an exclusive interview, the Manchester United player said on TalkTV: “I talk with them all the time and they are on my side."

"You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father.

"And it’s something that I am really proud of… the message that they send me, especially my son.”

Georgina and Ronaldo welcomed twins- a girl and a boy- in April 2022.

In an official announcement on social media, the sportsman thanked fans for “the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

