Centre raises objection with Punjab govt over JIT formed to probe attack on Imran Khan

Investigators examine the rooftop of a container truck used by the former prime minister Imran Khan during his political rallies, hours after a gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. — AFP

Interior Ministry objects to CCPO Dogar's appointment in letter.

Centre shares reservations over all members of Punjab Police.

Suggests including representatives of federal agencies in JIT.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Wednesday wrote a letter to the Government of Punjab's Home Department raising an objection about the joint investigation team (JIT) reconstituted to probe the attempted assassination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad on November 3.



A day earlier, Punjab government appointed CCPO Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar as the JIT's convener, while all members of the team are members of provincial police.

This was the third time that the JIT was reconstituted, while its head was changed for the second time.

Sharing its reservations in its letter, the Ministry of Interior wrote that all JIT members belong to the Punjab Police, while it also objected to the absence of representatives of any other investigation or intelligence agency.

Centre, in its letter, has suggested Punjab to add representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau.

"It will be better if the Punjab government can add representatives of federal agencies in the JIT," the letter read.

The letter further stated that Punjab has appointed CCPO Dogar as the JIT's head, even though he has been suspended by the establishment division.

"Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has received temporary relief from the Federal Service Tribunal. A transparent investigation will be impossible by appointing such an officer as JIT's head," the interior ministry's letter read.

Sources stated that CCPO Lahore Dogar was appointed as the JIT’s head at Imran Khan’s suggestion.

Dogar — the cop who remains at the centre of the federal and provincial government's feud — was suspended by the federal government as CCPO Lahore Dogar with immediate effect on November 5.



He challenged the decision in the Lahore High Court which rejected his plea; however, the Federal Services Tribunal declared Dogar's suspension “against the law”.