Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Punjab appoints CCPO Lahore as JIT head for probing attack on Imran Khan

Police officers stand guard in front of container truck used by the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan during his political rallies, hours after a gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. — AFP/File
  • Dogar appointed on Khan's suggestion, sources say.
  • Punjab reconstitutes committee for third time.
  • Head of JIT has been changed for second time.

LAHORE: The head of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing into PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s attempted assassination case has been changed once again and replaced with the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as its convener.

This is the third time that the JIT has been reconstituted, while its head has been changed for the second time.

The government of Punjab has issued a notification in this regard informing the appointment of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram as the JIT’s member, along with Assistant Inspector General of the province’s investigation branch Ehsanullah Chauhan.

Copy of the notification shared by the Punjab government. — Supplied
Other members of the JIT include Superintendent of Police Potohar Rawalpindi Malik Tariq Mehmood and SP counter-terrorism department Naseebullah.

Sources stated that CCPO Lahore Dogar has been appointed as the JIT’s head at Imran Khan’s suggestion.

The JIT will investigate the attack on the former prime minister in Wazirabad.

On November 9, a committee of the Punjab cabinet decided to establish a JIT to probe the attack and AIG Highways Riaz Nazir Gara was appointed its head, while other members of relevant agencies were to be added.

It should also be noted that Dogar — the cop who remains at the centre of the federal and provincial government's feud — was suspended by the federal government as CCPO Lahore Dogar with immediate effect on November 5.

The development came a day after an angry mob of PTI supporters staged a protest demonstration outside the Governor House in Lahore against the attack on Khan.

Dogar, however, challenged Centre's decision in the Lahore High Court, after which the Federal Services Tribunal declared his suspension “against the law”.

