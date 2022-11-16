 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
King Charles ‘not losing sleep’ over Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet

King Charles is allegedly not too bothered to deal with the looming royal issue of the titles of Prince Harry’s kids Archie and Lilibet, as per a royal expert.

Talking about the new monarch and whether he will finally make Archie and Lilibet a prince and princess officially, royal author Andrew Morton said that it appears King Charles has ‘bigger fish to fry’.

Morton, the author of Harry’s late mom Diana’s biography, told The Daily Beast: “Charles has bigger fish to fry. Whether or not Lilibet gets to be a princess is not a major item on his agenda.”

“The No. 1 item would seem to me would be the coronation, item 2 is saving the Commonwealth and item 3 is the relevance of the royal family in a multicultural, multi-ethnic community,” Morton explained.

He then concluded: “I’m not sure he will be losing much sleep over (Archie and) Lilibet’s title.”

