Marilyn Manson claims he's 'getting death threats' and 'career is in gutter' since sexual abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson claims that his life and career have been troublesome since 15 women accused him o sexual abuse.

On November 16, Five-time Grammy nominee Marilyn Manson shared about the downfall of his career and troubles in life which have distraught him emotionally, reported from Daily Mail.

According to TMZ, Marilyn revealed in new legal documents that online death threats make him feel "anxious, distraught, depressed, worried, frantic, and sleepless" and he also worries about his second wife, Lindsay Usich's safety.

Marilyn also revealed that he was suspended by his record label and talent agency, and has been "excluded from Hollywood social and business gatherings."

The 53-year-old shock rocker further shares that his music isn't doing very well, he can't tour, nor can he publish a book. He also shares that his paintings have been "devalued," and his art shows have been "indefinitely postponed."



Marilyn said that his "false portrayal as a rapist, abuser, and child pornographer" has also caused him to lose two acting roles, the Starz series American Gods and Paramount+ series The Stand.

The series of allegations against Marilyn began in February 2021, when his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood accused him of "emotionally, physically, and sexually abusing" her during their seven-month relationship.

Evan Rachel Woods' allegations have been featured in detail in Amy J. Berg's two-part docuseries Phoenix Rising, which premiered in March 2022 on HBO.







