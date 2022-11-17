Alexander Skarsgård fuels rumours of first child with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny

Alexander Skarsgård fuels rumours of having his first child with girlfriend Tuva Novotny after appearing to carry a newborn at a dinner.

On November 14, Alexander Skarsgård and rumoured girlfriend Tuva Novotny were spotted enjoying dinner with friends in New York City.



As per Daily Mail, the Big Little Lies actor carried a newborn baby in his arms while Tuva, 42, pushed a stroller.

The rumoured couple did not announce a pregnancy or any details about the mysterious child.

Tuva appeared to raise some eyebrows when she seemingly debuted a baby bump at the Swedish Elle Awards in April, spreading the pregnancy speculations.

Skarsgård and Tuva appeared in the iconoclastic Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier's long-awaited third season of horror series The Kingdom.



The couple has not confirmed their relationship nor have they replied to any comment about the child rumours.



