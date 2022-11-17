Alexander Skarsgård fuels rumours of first child with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny

Thursday Nov 17, 2022
Alexander Skarsgård fuels rumours of having his first child with girlfriend Tuva Novotny after appearing to carry a newborn at a dinner.
On November 14, Alexander Skarsgård and rumoured girlfriend Tuva Novotny were spotted enjoying dinner with friends in New York City.
As per Daily Mail, the Big Little Lies actor carried a newborn baby in his arms while Tuva, 42, pushed a stroller.
The rumoured couple did not announce a pregnancy or any details about the mysterious child.
Tuva appeared to raise some eyebrows when she seemingly debuted a baby bump at the Swedish Elle Awards in April, spreading the pregnancy speculations.
Skarsgård and Tuva appeared in the iconoclastic Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier's long-awaited third season of horror series The Kingdom.
The couple has not confirmed their relationship nor have they replied to any comment about the child rumours.