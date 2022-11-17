Suniel Shetty claims Kartik isn't replacing Akshay Kumar in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty talked about the replacement of Akshay Kumar in the upcoming sequel of Hera Pheri and made surprising details.

Suniel Shetty claimed that Kartik Aryan could not be replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, as per Hindustan Times.

In a recent interview, Shetty said that “There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there's no argument."

Recently Shetty claimed, "He would try to get Akshay back in Hera Pheri 3 and would speak to the makers to take Akshay back."

Akshay recently confirmed that he would not be a part of Hera Pheri 3 as he is not satisfied with the script of the film sequel.