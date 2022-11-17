Ashley Tisdale discovers longtime BFF Austin Butler is her cousin

Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler are actually cousins.



The former High School Musical star appeared on latest episode of Ancestry’s 2 Lies & A Leaf series along with her sister Jennifer Tisdale. She found out that she and Butler were 10th cousins once removed.

“Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart because he's much younger and we've always had that connection,” the Frenshe founder told her sister, Jennifer, during the show. “We’ve always said we were brother and sister! That is insane, I’m literally going to cry.”

The 37-year-old singer and actress went on to refer to the Elvis star, 27, as her “best, best friend” before adding, “I’m telling you when we first met, I was like ‘Oh my God.’ We were like brother and sister from the minute we met.” She then called Austin, who, upon hearing the pair were related, exclaimed, “No f------ way!”

Butler and Ashley originally met when they appeared in the 2011's High School Musical spinoff movie Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, where they played love interests. Butler went on to date Ashley’s close friend Vanessa Hudgens that same year. They broke up after almost nine years together.

Furthermore, Butler was a groomsman at her June 2014 wedding to Christopher French.

According to People Magazine, earlier this year, Tisdale and Butler reconnected face to face for the first time in two-and-half years.

"When you haven't seen your best friend in 2 1/2 years," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair in January. "You hold on real tight and don't wanna let go."