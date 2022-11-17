Prince Andrew used Queen 'ailment' to 'restore' duties behind King Charles back

Prince Andrew pushed ailing Queen Elizabeth II to restore his royal duties after sex scandal humiliation, reveal insiders.

As per Daily Mail: "A source whispers that Charles had been tipped off by the Queen's senior staff that Andrew's persistent lobbying of the ailing monarch to restore him as a 'working royal' was taking its toll.

"Andrew knew that if his mother didn't rehabilitate him then all hope was gone."

Earlier, another source told the Mail on Sunday: "Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back."



While another added: "Naïve as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal. At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a royal is at an end.”

