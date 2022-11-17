 
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Jennifer Lopez used ‘Harry Potter’ star Ralph Fiennes as ‘relationship decoy’

Jennifer Lopez once set up Harry Potter famed actor Ralph Fiennes as her “relationship decoy” so to divert the media’s attention from her romance with Ben Affleck.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Fiennes revealed the story behind his snaps of hugging JLo while they shot Maid in Manhattan in 2002.

“I was set up,” The English Patient star said. “I was asked out to dinner with J. Lo and her manager and her agent.”

“We had a nice dinner, chatty chatty chatty. [Afterward,] I think I was walking home, but [we gave each other a] peck on the cheek goodnight,” he added.

However, as they were saying their goodbyes, “a paparazzi - just one - pops up just as we did it, the goodnight chaste kiss.”

“But somehow, the pictures were angled so that as she’s walking away, [it looks like] I’m walking after her. And I think it said the next day [in the New York] Post, ‘It’s Ralph!'”

But the actor, who played the iconic role of Lord Voldemort in the fantasy movie series, has nothing but good wishes for Lopez and Affleck, now that they have tied the knot.

“My reaction [when I learned they got back together] was, ‘Good luck to them,'” Fiennes revealed.

The Marry Me star and Affleck were dating at the time while Lopez shot the romantic comedy-drama with Fiennes and parted ways two years later due to “excessive media attention.”

