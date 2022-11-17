Punjab govt swings axe on 'Joyland' after federal govt nod

 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Punjab Govt swings axe on 'Joyland' amid federal govt nod

The Punjab government has moved forward to unilaterally ban Saim Sadiq's film Joyland, despite the federal government allowing the movie to be screened less than 24 hours ago.

Noted journalist Mubashir Zaidi shared a photo of the summary on Twitter, where the Punjab government withheld the film on the eve of the release, citing "persistent complaints from different quarters."

Less than 24 hours ago, the AP interviewed Salman Sufi, the head of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Strategic Reforms unit. He said that film would now be allowed to release, though with some minor cuts.

"The decision is a simple yet powerful message that the government stands by freedom of speech and safeguards it, and cannot allow mere smear campaigns or disinformation to be used as choking creative freedom," Sufi told AP.

Previously, The SAPM revealed that Prime Minister had constituted a high-level committee to assess the film and review its ban.

All censor boards in the country cleared the film for release on Aug. 17.

However, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting intervened on Nov. 11. It overturned the decision based on written complaints that the film was "repugnant" and contained "highly objectionable material which does not conform with the social values and moral standards" of Pakistan society."

Joyland tells the story of a protagonist who secretly joins a dance theater and falls for an ambitious trans starlet.

