Thursday Nov 17 2022
Kate Hudson's comments on Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash and reunion co-star Kathryn Hahn

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Kate Hudson’s comments on Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday bash and reunion co-star Kathryn Hahn
Kate Hudson’s comments on Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday bash and reunion co-star Kathryn Hahn

Kate Hudson recently admitted she enjoyed her longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash.

“It was so much fun. I've known Leo since I was 17. It was a blast. It was a needed bash,” said Hudson in a latest interview with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Other than Fool’s Gold actress, the high-profile guest list at the birthday party included Bradley Cooper Rami Malek, Tobey Maguire, Ashton Kutcher and Rebel Wilson.

Hudson not only talked about DiCaprio but also spoke up on reuniting with her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kathryn Hahn for the new Knives Out sequel.

Kate Hudson’s comments on Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday bash and reunion co-star Kathryn Hahn

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 43-year-old remarked, “We were really close for many years and then as it goes, kids, marriage, other kids, other marriages — for me; she's still in hers!"

“It turned into years where we hadn't seen each other and when I saw her, when I was reunited with her on this movie, it was like we'd never left,” stated the actress.

She added, “I feel like we are soul sisters. It’s the best.”

